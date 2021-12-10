Chargers Announce Official Decision On WR Keenan Allen

Earlier this week, the Los Angeles Chargers placed star wideout Keenan Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list due to a positive test. On Friday, the Chargers officially ruled out Allen for this Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Vaccinated players must generate two negative COVID-19 tests 24 hours apart in order to be eligible to play. They must also be asymptomatic for 48 hours.

Allen’s absence will most likely impact the Chargers’ offense. He’s having yet another strong season, hauling in 86 passes for 929 yards and four touchdowns.

The Chargers have a short week coming up after Sunday’s game, so it’s possible Allen could miss next Thursday’s game as well.

Keenan Allen (COVID) is OUT for Sunday, per Brandon Staley. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 10, 2021

On the bright side, the Chargers are on track to have Mike Williams this weekend against the Giants.

Williams was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list as a close contact, but ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said the talented wideout has been testing negative.

“Chargers WR Mike Williams, a Covid-19 close contact, continues to test negative, I’m told, so L.A. remains optimistic that he will play Sunday vs. the Giants. CB Chris Harris is in the same boat,” Fowler tweeted on Friday afternoon.

The Chargers’ passing attack could feature a heavy dose of Williams this Sunday. That is, of course, if he’s cleared in time for kickoff.