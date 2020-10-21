Chargers Announce Troubling Update For RB Austin Ekeler

A few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Chargers announced that Austin Ekeler could miss at least a month due to a hamstring injury. The latest update on the versatile tailback is discouraging to say the least.

Ekeler suffered a gruesome-looking injury in Week 4 against the Buccaneers. Los Angeles placed him on injured reserve, which means he’ll have to miss at least three games. However, it sounds like he’ll be out much longer than that.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said that Ekeler will be back “later rather than sooner.”

Lynn added that Ekeler’s injury is “very serious.” The initial timeline for Ekeler’s recovery was anywhere from four to six weeks. Judging off Lynn’s recent comments, Ekeler probably isn’t going to return at the four-week mark.

With Ekeler out, the Chargers will need to rely on Justin Jackson and Joshua Kelley.

Jackson had 71 rushing yards on 15 carries, meanwhile Kelley had 29 yards on 11 carries. Additionally, Jackson had five receptions on six targets.

Even though Los Angeles will sorely miss Ekeler for the next few weeks, the offense should continue to product as long as Justin Herbert is making plays. The exciting prospect from Oregon is firmly in the mix to win this year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Chargers will return to action this Sunday against the Jaguars.