Chargers Announce Unfortunate Injury News For Starting OL

The Los Angeles Chargers received brutal injury news on one of their starting offensive lineman on Monday afternoon.

Chargers head coach Brandon Staley announced just moments ago that starting offensive lineman Oday Aboushi tore his ACL on Sunday. He’ll miss the rest of the season as a result.

The Chargers prioritized upgrading their offensive line during the off-season to better protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert. They wound up signing Aboushi, in addition to several other moves in the trenches. Aboushi had played every offensive snap for the Chargers leading up to Sunday’s game.

With Aboushi out for the season, the Chargers will turn back to Michael Schofield at guard. He has no shortage of playing time these past few years.

The Chargers are in a bit of trouble depth-wise at offensive line. Don’t be surprise if they dip into the free-agency waters here in the next week or so. Schofield or rookie Brenden Jaimes will fill in for Aboushi, in the meantime.

The Chargers are coming off a thrilling 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Quarterback Justin Herbert was sensational. The second-year quarterback had 398 yards through the air and scored five times (four passing and one running).

Los Angeles has put the NFL world on notice. The Chargers are clearly a contender in the AFC and might even end up winning the AFC West if the Chiefs don’t pull it together in a hurry.

The only issue Staley and his staff now face is offensive line depth. Aboushi’s season-ending injury can’t be overlooked.