Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On WR Keenan Allen

When the Los Angeles Chargers take the field for their regular season finale this Sunday, wide receiver Keenan Allen won’t be there. On Thursday, the team had an unfortunate announcement regarding Allen’s status.

Allen has been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 17. He’s officially out for this weekend’s game and will have his 2020 season cut short.

There were plenty of great moments this season for Allen, who finished the year with 100 receptions for 992 yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately, though, he dealt with an injury the past few games, and now he’s on the COVID-19 list.

Los Angeles will need Jalen Guyton, KJ Hill and Mike Williams to step up in the passing game this Sunday since Allen won’t be active.

The Chargers have placed WR Keenan Allen on the COVID-19 list. He’s officially out for Week 17. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 31, 2020

Obviously this isn’t the way Allen wanted this season to end, but the Pro Bowl wideout has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about his future with the Chargers.

For starters, Allen received a four-year, $80 million extension earlier this year. Clearly the front office views him as a crucial piece for the 2021 season. It also helps that Los Angeles has its quarterback of the future in Justin Herbert, who had great chemistry from the jump with Allen.

This will go down as a year to forget for the Chargers, but better days are ahead for the franchise.

We’ll see if Los Angeles can end the 2020 season on a positive note by defeating Kansas City on the road.