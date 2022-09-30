Chargers Announce Unfortunate Update On Wide Receiver Keenan Allen

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 17: Wide receiver Keenan Allen #13 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs with the football after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders during the NFL game at Allegiant Stadium on December 17, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Chargers defeated the Raiders in overtime 30-27. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

For the third week in a row, the Los Angeles Chargers will be without wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The Chargers just ruled out Allen for Sunday's showdown with the Houston Texans.

Allen left Thursday's practice early due to a nagging hamstring injury. This injury was first sustained in Week 1 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles thought Allen would return in Week 4, but the Pro Bowl wideout clearly suffered a setback.

Allen's absence will move Mike Williams into the top spot on the depth chart. He's off to slow start this season with 11 receptions for 138 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers will also need Joshua Palmer to step up. The Tennessee product had 99 receiving yards in Week 3.

Moving over to the good news, the Chargers didn't list an injury designation for Justin Herbert. That's a sign that he's making progress in his recovery from fractured rib cartilage.

The Chargers will try to snap their two-game losing streak this Sunday.