Chargers Announce Update On QB Tyrod Taylor

On a day where injuries have been king, Tyrod Taylor has become yet another key player to go down early in a game.

On the first drive of LA Chargers’ game against the Kansas City Chiefs, rookie No. 6 overall pick Justin Herbert was suddenly placed into the starting lineup. Cameras panned to the Chargers bench, where Taylor was sitting and talking to staff.

As it turns out, Taylor is dealing with a chest injury. Per the Chargers, he is questionable to return.

However, it appears that the injury to Taylor wasn’t even suffered at the hands of a Chiefs player. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Taylor’s injury happened somewhere between pregame warmups and the kickoff.

The chest injury to Tyrod Taylor happened after pregame warmups and before the kickoff. And now, Justin Herbert is in for the #Chargers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

But given that Justin Herbert was able to lead the Chargers to a touchdown on that opening drive, recovering from that injury might not be enough anymore.

Tyrod Taylor (chest) is questionable. #KCvsLAC — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time that an injury to Taylor has given way for a rookie to come in. Back in 2018, as the starting QB of the Browns, he got injured in a Thursday Night Football game against the Jets.

That opened the door for then-rookie Baker Mayfield to come in and steal the show. After winning the game, he held on to the starting job for the rest of the season.

It looks like history could be repeating itself in Los Angeles today.

The Chiefs-Chargers game is being played on CBS.