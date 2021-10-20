Chargers Are Reportedly Signing Notable Wide Receiver

The Los Angeles Chargers are reportedly the latest team to sign one of the veteran players released by the Houston Texans this week.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Los Angeles will be signing wide receiver/return man Andre Roberts. Roberts was let go by Houston on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Roberts is still productive as a kick returner, averaging 21.4 yards per run back on 18 kickoff returns this season. He has also returned eight punts for 33 yards.

He is the second former Texan to get cut by the team this week and sign elsewhere, joining defensive end Whitney Mercilus, who has resurfaced with the Green Bay Packers.

From 2018-20, Roberts made three straight Pro Bowls, the first one with the New York Jets and the next two with the Buffalo Bills. He also earned All-Pro honors in 2018 with New York, when he led the NFL in kickoff return yardage.

A third-round pick of the Arizona Cardinals out of The Citadel in 2010, Roberts has returned three punts and two kickoffs for touchdowns in his career.

He’s also caught 262 passes for 3,079 yards and 15 touchdowns, with his best years as a receiver coming in 2011-12 when he started 31 games for the Cardinals and posted 115 catches, 1,345 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.