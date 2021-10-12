Chargers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers found a massive victory over the Cleveland Browns in a high-scoring contest.

Quarterback Justin Herbert accounted for five touchdowns en route to a 47-42 victory over the Browns. Unfortunately, the victory came with a consequence.

Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi suffered a torn ACL and will be gone for the rest of the season. With that in mind, the Chargers reportedly signed a veteran offensive lineman.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers signed guard Senio Kelemete from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

“The Chargers are signing veteran OL Senio Kelemete off the 49ers practice squad, source said,” Pelissero said in a report. “A reunion with L.A. run game coordinator/OL coach Frank Smith, who coached Kelemete in New Orleans.”

The #Chargers are signing veteran OL Senio Kelemete off the #49ers practice squad, source said. A reunion with L.A. run game coordinator/OL coach Frank Smith, who coached Kelemete in New Orleans. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 12, 2021

It’s a tough blow for the Chargers, who are one of the best teams in the AFC right now. With Aboushi done for the season, Michael Schofield III will step into a starting role on the offensive line.

Protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert has to come first for Los Angeles as they fight for a division title.