The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chargers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Offensive Lineman

Los Angeles Chargers helmets.GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 08: Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench prior to the start of the NFL pre-season game the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles Chargers found a massive victory over the Cleveland Browns in a high-scoring contest.

Quarterback Justin Herbert accounted for five touchdowns en route to a 47-42 victory over the Browns. Unfortunately, the victory came with a consequence.

Offensive lineman Oday Aboushi suffered a torn ACL and will be gone for the rest of the season. With that in mind, the Chargers reportedly signed a veteran offensive lineman.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Chargers signed guard Senio Kelemete from the San Francisco 49ers practice squad.

“The Chargers are signing veteran OL Senio Kelemete off the 49ers practice squad, source said,” Pelissero said in a report. “A reunion with L.A. run game coordinator/OL coach Frank Smith, who coached Kelemete in New Orleans.”

It’s a tough blow for the Chargers, who are one of the best teams in the AFC right now. With Aboushi done for the season, Michael Schofield III will step into a starting role on the offensive line.

Protecting star quarterback Justin Herbert has to come first for Los Angeles as they fight for a division title.

About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.