Chargers RB Names Team’s ‘Frontrunner’ At Quarterback

The Los Angeles Chargers took Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft. Long-term, the team is hoping he’s their guy.

But in the short-term, things are a little more complicated. There’s no sense in rushing Herbert, and the team is said to be high on Tyrod Taylor. Taylor spent last season backing up Philip Rivers and ascended to No. 1 on the depth chart when the Chargers announced they were letting Rivers walk in free agency.

Additionally, there is 2019 fifth-round pick Easton Stick. Stick probably doesn’t have what it takes to win the job, but he is at least in the picture.

So who will be QB1 when the dust settles? The Good Morning Football crew asked Chargers running back Austin Ekeler for his opinion today. Right now, he’s going with the veteran.

“I feel like Tyrod’s got the edge because he’s been in the league for so long. I feel like he’s going to come in and be our starter,” Ekeler said. “I think it’s an open competition and that’s what Coach [Anthony] Lynn likes but I see Tyrod as the front-runner right now.”

“I think Tyrod is the front-runner as of now.” RB @AustinEkeler woke up with @gmfb to talk the @Chargers QB role. 👇 pic.twitter.com/X21wb2abH2 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) May 12, 2020

Most likely, this is how the competition will play out. The Chargers have a win-now roster, and their best bet to do that is if a veteran like Taylor is starting.

However, if things start to go south, the team probably won’t hesitate to hand the keys over to the rookie.