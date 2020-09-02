Chargers Coach Anthony Lynn Names Starting QB

For the first time in over a decade, the Chargers will not have Phillip Rivers as their starting quarterback for Week 1 of the regular season. The good news though is that Los Angeles head coach Anthony Lynn has found his starter for this year’s season opener.

Lynn has hinted before that Tyrod Taylor would most likely be his starting quarterback for Week 1. On Wednesday, he finally made an official decision on who will start under center.

With the regular season a little over a week away, Lynn told reporters “Tyrod Taylor’s our starter.” That’s about as definitive as it gets from an NFL coach.

Taylor didn’t see much time on the field for the Chargers during the 2019 season. He finished the year with just 33 passing yards and one touchdown.

Los Angeles should feel comfortable with Taylor as the team’s starter. The Virginia Tech product has proven on multiple occasions that he can be a quality starter in the NFL. In three years with the Buffalo Bills, Taylor threw for 8,857 yards and 51 touchdowns.

When the Chargers open the regular season a week from Sunday against the Bengals, HC Anthony Lynn told reporters today that QB “Tyrod Taylor’s our starter.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 2, 2020

There are certainly some fans that are anxiously waiting to see Justin Herbert start for the Chargers. After all, the Oregon product was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Herbert will eventually get his chance to shine in Los Angeles. Unfortunately though, he didn’t have a full offseason to learn the team’s offensive scheme.

As long as Taylor plays well, Los Angeles won’t have to worry about making a quarterback change this fall. The Chargers will kick off the 2020 season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals.