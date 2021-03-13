Los Angeles Chargers Make Significant Cut On Defense

The Los Angeles Chargers are the latest NFL team to make a significant veteran player cut.

Several NFL teams have been forced to part ways with veteran players this offseason in order to free up salary cap space. The Chargers added another big name to that list on Saturday afternoon, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter.

According to ESPN’s NFL insider, the Chargers are cutting two-time All-Pro cornerback Casey Hayward.

Chargers releasing veteran CB Casey Hayward, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2021

The Chargers have since confirmed the news with an official release from the team. Hayward wasn’t a scheme fit for the new defensive strategy and his release will save the team money.

thank you, case 💙 pic.twitter.com/dk9gXKErxq — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) March 13, 2021

Hayward, 31, had been with the Chargers since the 2016 season. The veteran defensive back was a second round NFL Draft pick out of Vanderbilt in 2012. He played for the Green Bay Packers from 2012-15 before joining the Chargers.

With the Chargers, Hayward has been a two-time Pro Bowler and a two-time second-team All-Pro defensive back. He was named to Pro Football Focus’ second-team All-2010s decade team.

The Chargers hired a new head coach this offseason in Brandon Staley.