Chargers Defensive Back Hit With 4-Game NFL Suspension

Los Angeles Chargers second-year safety Roderic Teamer has been suspended for the first four games of the 2020 season for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

The league announced the news this afternoon. Teamer is eligible to participate in preseason and all team practices but won’t be eligible to return to the roster until October 5.

Last season, Teamer made the Chargers out of Tulane as an undrafted free agent. He was second-team All-AAC as a senior.

Teamer wound up playing in seven games and making six starts before injuries shortened his campaign. He finished the year with 40 tackles, two passes defensed, one interception (of the Titans’ Ryan Tannehill) and one sack.

Chargers’ S Roderic Teamer has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the 2020 regular season for violating the NFL policy on substances of abuse. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 13, 2020

It remains to be seen how Teamer’s suspension will affect his status with the Chargers. Training camp is set to begin later this month, but the NFL is still figuring out protocols amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Chargers are set to open up the 2020 regular season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals on September 13.

The home opener will be against the division rival Kansas City Chiefs on September 20.