Chargers Fans Loving Brandon Staley’s Comment On Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers will begin a new era in 2021 after the organization hired former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley.

The 38-year-old, coach on the rise, won’t be left empty-handed when he travels across town to join the Chargers. Instead, he’ll link up with on the sport’s most talented young quarterbacks, Justin Herbert.

As a rookie in Los Angeles last year, the former Oregon gunslinger lit up opposing defenses, quickly proving that he was worth the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 draft. Herbert ended the year completing 66 percent of his passes for 4,336 yards and 31 touchdowns. The Chargers went 7-9 and fired Anthony Lynn, but may have found a franchise player in the process.

Staley learned quickly learned that the team’s young quarterback will be a major key to their success and in turn, his job security. The defensive minded coach joined the Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon and said all the right things to appease any nervous Chargers fans about the direction of the organization’s offense.

“We want to uniquely shape our offense around Justin Herbert because he is unlike any other QB,” Staley said in an interview with McAfee. “When you study the great QBs in the history of the game they’ve had systems that had been built for them.”

Staley also made a savvy move and brought on former Saints QB’s coach Joe Lombardi to be the Chargers new offensive coordinator. The 49-year-old has ample experience at the NFL level and obviously had unique access to quarterback legend Drew Brees in New Orleans. Staley and the Chargers hope that Lombardi can bring his wealth of knowledge and pair it alongside Herbert’s raw talent.

If Staley proves to be the right choice for the organization, Los Angeles should factor into the AFC playoff picture within the next few years. With a talented quarterback under center, Chargers fans will be in for quite the ride.