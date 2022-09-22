Chargers Get Good News On Justin Herbert Thursday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 02: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers completes a pass in the fourth quarter over the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on January 02, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

One week ago, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert fractured rib cartilage in a Thursday night loss to Kansas City.

Herbert has participated in practice on a limited basis this week, but remains "day-to-day" per head coach Brandon Staley. A new video from today's practice session should leave Chargers fans hopeful though.

NFL Network's Bridget Condon shared a clip of Herbert doing some throwing, albeit lightly, with teammates.

The 2021 first-round pick reportedly did not throw yesterday.

Staley told reporters Wednesday that the decision on whether or not Herbert will play this Sunday will start with the quarterback's input.

"It will start with him and then obviously him feeling good about what the medical team feels like is best, him weighing the options and then us making a good decision," Staley said.

Herbert has thrown for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception so far this season. He is also completing 72% of his passes.

The 1-1 Chargers host the 1-1 Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET.