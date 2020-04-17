Chargers GM: Durability ‘High On List’ For NFL Draft Prospects

The Los Angeles Chargers pick sixth in next week’s NFL Draft. Quarterback is a clear need for the team, for the first time since they traded for Philip Rivers on draft day back in 2004.

Rivers is now an Indianapolis Colt, after leaving his longtime NFL home in free agency. Head coach Anthony Lynn is reportedly “bullish” on Tyrod Taylor, who is penciled in at QB1 for the time being. In a strong quarterback draft, though, it makes sense for the Chargers to target someone if they have a passer they like.

Joe Burrow is expected to be the No. 1 player off the board to the Cincinnati Bengals. Assuming Washington doesn’t immediately shift course from Dwayne Haskins at the next pick, and the Detroit Lions are still moving forward with Matt Stafford, the Miami Dolphins and Chargers could take QBs. Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert are the most-often discussed players for those spots, though Utah State’s Jordan Love also has his backers.

Tagovailoa might have the highest upside in the entire draft. His injuries are a real concern, and make him a very divisive prospect. Some teams reportedly have him off their board completely. Assuming Chargers general manager Tom Telesco isn’t posturing here, it doesn’t sound likely that L.A. would be the team to take a risk on Tua.

#Chargers GM Tom Telesco says durability is very high on his list when drafting a player. He said their doctors and trainers do a great job breaking down everything. He said it doesn’t matter how good a player is if he can’t get on the field. — Fernando Ramirez (@RealFRamirez) April 17, 2020

Tua Tagovailoa has been cleared to participate in activities, and has reportedly made a full recovery from his brutal hip injury. If not for that, he’d probably be a cinch to be the second, if not first, quarterback off the board.

However, he has durability concerns beyond that as well, and has been banged up throughout his college career.

We’ll find out where Tua Tagovailoa will be playing his NFL football, and whether the Chargers will be adding their next franchise quarterback, next week. The 2020 NFL Draft begins at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 23.

