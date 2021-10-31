Chargers Have Made Official Decision On Austin Ekeler

Los Angeles Chargers fans–and Austin Ekeler fantasy owners–can breathe easy. The dynamic running back will be active this afternoon.

Ekeler has been dealing with a hip injury this week and missed a couple of practices as a result. However, over the weekend, things seemed to be trending toward him playing today.

The Chargers released their inactive list moments ago, and Ekeler was not on it. Additionally, another running back, Joshua Kelley, has been made inactive.

This leads us to believe Ekeler will be able to shoulder a reasonably large workload, with Justin Jackson and Larry Rountree III in support.

#NEvsLAC Inactives Easton Stick

Joshua Kelley

Mark Webb Jr.

Gabe Nabers

Trey Pipkins III — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 31, 2021

This season, Ekeler has rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries while adding 242 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

The Chargers and Patriots will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.