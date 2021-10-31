The Spun

Chargers Have Made Official Decision On Austin Ekeler

Chargers running back Austin Ekeler carries the ball.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball during the first half against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Chargers fans–and Austin Ekeler fantasy owners–can breathe easy. The dynamic running back will be active this afternoon.

Ekeler has been dealing with a hip injury this week and missed a couple of practices as a result. However, over the weekend, things seemed to be trending toward him playing today.

The Chargers released their inactive list moments ago, and Ekeler was not on it. Additionally, another running back, Joshua Kelley, has been made inactive.

This leads us to believe Ekeler will be able to shoulder a reasonably large workload, with Justin Jackson and Larry Rountree III in support.

This season, Ekeler has rushed for 356 yards and four touchdowns on 73 carries while adding 242 yards and three touchdowns on 27 receptions.

The Chargers and Patriots will kick off at 4:05 p.m. ET.

