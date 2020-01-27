Chargers Have Reportedly Made Decision On QB Philip Rivers

After 16 seasons with the Chargers, it truly looks like Philip Rivers’ time with the franchise is coming to a close.

Last week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Rivers officially moved to Florida to be closer to his family. This report fueled speculation that the 38-year-old soon-to-be free agent’s tenure with the Chargers has run out.

Today, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer appeared on “The Herd” with Colin Cowherd and mentioned that the Chargers have “moved on” from Rivers.

"The Chargers moved on from Philip Rivers." – Jay Glazer just now on @TheHerd — Allan Bell (@AllanBell247) January 27, 2020

According to @JayGlazer …. #Chargers have already moved on from Rivers…… my heart can’t take this crap pic.twitter.com/AOhqTgLOym — Anthony Cabadas 💜⚡️🌰 (@LakersNDChill) January 27, 2020

Rivers has played his entire career with the Chargers in San Diego and then Los Angeles. The team acquired him in a draft day trade with the New York Giants in 2004, sending Eli Manning as compensation.

Manning retired last week. Now, it looks like Rivers will be looking for a new place to play.

In 2019, Rivers passed for 4,615 yards, fourth-best in the NFL. However, his 23 passing touchdowns were his lowest output since 2007 and he threw 20 interceptions for the third time in his career.

Assuming the Chargers really are preparing for life without Rivers, get ready for plenty of rumors that Tom Brady will be the next quarterback in LA. Brady is also a free agent this offseason and his future in New England appears uncertain.