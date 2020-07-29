Chargers HC Anthony Lynn Names Likely Starting QB For Week 1

For the first time in 14 years, the Chargers will not be led by Phillip Rivers. That being said, the franchise has two intriguing options at quarterback for the 2020 season.

Rivers left Los Angeles this offseason for Indianapolis. He’ll reunite with Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator for the Chargers from 2014-15.

Los Angeles still has Tyrod Taylor on its roster. The dual-threat quarterback is entering the final year of his two-year contract. The front office also added a young gunslinger to the team in the form of Oregon product Justin Herbert.

Fans in Los Angeles will be anxious to see what Herbert is made of at quarterback, but they might have to wait a few months. Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn told the media that Taylor will “probably be our Day 1 starter.”

Anthony Lynn on QB Tyrod Taylor: "He'll probably be our Day 1 starter." #Chargers — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) July 29, 2020

It makes plenty of sense for the Chargers to start Taylor and give Herbert time to develop in his first year.

Herbert has all the potential to be the face of the franchise, but it’s tough to envision him winning the starting job without a full offseason of training under his belt.

Besides, the Chargers have to feel comfortable with Taylor under center. He proved that he could be a viable starter in 2017 with the Buffalo Bills, throwing for 2,799 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Taylor will have plenty of options to throw to if he starts Week 1. The offense has intriguing weapons in Keenan Allen, Austin Ekeler, Hunter Henry and Mike Williams.