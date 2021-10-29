Chargers Insider Offers Unfortunate Update On Star RB Austin Ekeler

The Los Angeles Chargers host the New England Patriots this Sunday fresh off a bye week but following a crushing loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Unfortunately, it looks like they may go into that game without one of their most important players.

According to Chargers insider Daniel Popper, running back Austin Ekeler did not practice today. He appeared on yesterday’s injury report with a hip injury after fully practicing on Wednesday.

Ekeler is effectively the only game in town when it comes to running the football in Los Angeles. His 73 carries through six games are more than all other Chargers players combined, as are his 356 rushing yards and four touchdowns.

Ekeler is also an invaluable asset in the passing game. His 27 receptions for 242 yards are third on the team, while his three receiving touchdowns are second to star wideout Mike Williams.

The Los Angeles Chargers are 4-2 on the season and one win behind the Las Vegas Raiders. Their running game already ranks in the bottom quarter of the league as they rely on the arm of second-year quarterback Justin Herbert.

Against a team like the Patriots who are as adept at defending the pass any team in the league, having a stout running game would be an asset.

Nevertheless, we’re likely to see Justin Jackson and rookie Larry Rountree getting a lot more carries this Sunday.

Can the Chargers beat the Patriots this weekend without Austin Ekeler?