Chargers Insider Predicts Likelihood Team Would Sign Colin Kaepernick

The topic of Colin Kaepernick returning to the NFL has been a popular one of late. If there were a time for the league to bring the free agent QB back, it would seem to be now.

Recently, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has done a 180 on Kaepernick’s silent protest during the national anthem. After initially being against it, Goodell has expressed support for players protesting and is even going so far as to reportedly “encourage” teams to sign Kaepernick, who hasn’t played since 2016.

Today, Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said his team has Kaepernick on its emergency workout list for future use. While it doesn’t mean the team intends on signing Kaepernick, it is interesting they at least have him on their radar.

“I haven’t talked to him. He fits the style of quarterback that we want. We’re happy with the three quarterbacks that we want but you can’t have enough on the runway,” Lynn said via Joe Reedy.

After Lynn’s comments went public, The Athletic’s Daniel Popper offered his thoughts on the chances LA signs the 32-year-old signal caller. Right now, he thinks the odds are low.

Since I'm going to get the question eventually, I'd put the chances of the #Chargers signing Kaepernick at 1%. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) June 17, 2020

Currently, the Chargers have veteran Tyrod Taylor in line to start at quarterback, with 2020 first-round pick Justin Herbert waiting in the wings.

Easton Stick, the team’s 2019 fifth-round pick, is the No. 3 QB on the depth chart.