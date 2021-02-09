Justin Herbert Has Classy Response To Rookie Of The Year

It was a remarkable first NFL season for Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, who took home the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year award this weekend.

Herbert earned the honor in commanding fashion, garnering 41 out of 50 first-place votes, with Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson picking up the other nine. Jefferson set a Super Bowl-era rookie record with 1,400 receiving yards.

Herbert, meanwhile, broke a slew of rookie records, including most passing yards (4,336), most passing touchdowns (31) and most completions (396). Despite these accomplishments, Herbert remained humble when he spoke with reporters today.

“For me, to be even in the conversation was pretty special,” Herbert said on Tuesday, via Pro Football Talk. “And I know how special Justin Jefferson is and just being able to watch what he’s been able to do was incredible. So just to be in the same conversation as him was a huge honor to me.”

Also on Tuesday, Herbert said he’ll be reaching out to legendary quarterback Drew Brees this offseason to pick his brain and ask for advice. The Chargers recently hired former Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi as their new offensive coordinator.

“I plan on doing that,” Herbert said. “I was fortunate enough to be able to watch Drew throw this past offseason and he trains with a lot of guys that I do. . . . Drew is definitely one of the guys I plan to reach out to because he’s been able to do it all and everything he’s been able to accomplish I definitely want to do.”