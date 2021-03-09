The Chargers Have Reportedly Made A Decision On Hunter Henry

Once the 2020 season came to an end for the Los Angeles Chargers, the front office knew it’d have to make an important decision on Hunter Henry. Well, that final decision came this Tuesday afternoon.

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, the Chargers informed Henry they will not be using the franchise tag on him this offseason. He’ll now become a free agent and have the chance to fully explore his options.

The franchise tag would’ve paid Henry over $12 million for the 2021 season. That would’ve made him the third-highest-paid tight end in the league.

Henry missed two games during the 2020 season, but still finished with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns. There aren’t that many complete tight ends in today’s NFL, yet he’s certainly one of them.

Chargers informed TE Hunter Henry that he will not be tagged, per source. Henry is headed to free agency. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2021

With free agency just around the corner, Henry has already revealed what he’ll prioritize when making his decision.

“I want to play somewhere there’s a good quarterback,” Henry said, via NFL.com. “That’s huge for our position. It makes things a lot easier … Playing with a good quarterback always makes things better. You gotta look at both. You gotta look at some of the financial stuff, but not dive too deep into it that you go chasing it because I also want to play with a good quarterback.”

Henry has caught passes from Justin Herbert and Philip Rivers, so he knows what it’s like to play alongside a good quarterback.

There should be multiple suitors bidding for Henry when free agency begins on March 17.