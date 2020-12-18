Chargers Make Decision On WR Keenan Allen For Game vs. Raiders

On Thursday night, the Las Vegas Raiders are set to host the Los Angeles Chargers in a battle of AFC West foes.

When these two teams met earlier in the season, the Raiders won a close contest by a final score of 31-26. While the Raiders won, the team had a hard time containing Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

Allen roasted the Raiders’ defense to the tune of nine receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown. However, in the days leading up to tonight’s game, there were serious questions as to whether or not he’d be able to play.

The star wide receiver hit the field just over and hour before kickoff to test his ailing hamstring. Luckily for the Chargers, it sounds like Allen will be able to play tonight.

NFL reporter Omar Ruiz said both Allen and fellow wide receiver Mike Williams will play.

#Chargers WRs Keenan Allen (hamstring) & Mike Williams (back) testing out their injuries pre-game, catching passes from Tyrod Taylor. As he left the field, Allen gave me a thumbs up that both he & Williams WILL play tonight. pic.twitter.com/6UJdkz3a6I — Omar Ruiz (@OmarDRuiz) December 17, 2020

That’s huge news for a Chargers team that sits well below .500 on the season. While the Chargers won’t be competing for a playoff spot, they can essentially end a playoff bid by the Raiders tonight.

With a loss tonight, Las Vegas will have a very difficult road to the playoffs in a crowded AFC race.

Jon Gruden and the Raiders enter tonight’s contest as a slight favorite – even without four starters on defense.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on FOX and NFL Network.