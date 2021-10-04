Chargers Make Major Roster Move Before Monday’s Game

Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season finishes up tonight with the Los Angeles Chargers playing the undefeated Las Vegas Raiders. But before they could host the Raiders, the Chargers had to make some important roster moves.

Ahead of tonight’s game, the Chargers announced that star linebacker Kenneth Murray along with defensive lineman Justin Jones have been played on injured reserve. Murray was carted out of practice with an ankle injury on Saturday, while Jones has been dealing with a calf injury.

Last year Murray emerged as a breakout star at linebacker after going in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He had 107 tackles, five tackles for loss, one QB hit, three passes defended and a sack as a rookie.

Murray will reportedly be out for at least three games while he recovers from his injury. But he isn’t expected to be out for much longer than that.

In a corresponding move, the Chargers signed rookie defensive lineman Forrest Merrill off their practice squad.

we've signed Forrest Merrill to our active roster and placed Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray on injured-reserve. → https://t.co/P49H2FLxAh pic.twitter.com/Cfj5nZvcFU — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) October 4, 2021

The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-1 and coming off a scintillating win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Their offense looks good as always while their defense is holding teams to a respectable 20 points a game.

That defense will undoubtedly take a hit with Kenneth Murray sitting this and the next few games out.

But if the Chargers can weather the storm and continue to combine a good offense with a good defense, they may be in the lead for the AFC West title by midseason.

The Chargers-Raiders game will be played at 8:15 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.