NFL Team Announces Minority Owner Died On Sunday

An NFL franchise’s minority owner died on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Wednesday evening that Bill Fox, a minority owner, passed away at his home in Point Loma.

Fox was 94 years old at the time of his passing.

“Bill and his wife Barbara always came to games together, they were inseparable,” controlling owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. “Huge Chargers fans.

“When you’d see Bill, whether it had been a day, week or month since you’d last spent time together, he was always equally excited to see you. It didn’t matter how long it had been, he just had a way about him that made you feel special.”

“I think part of that was because he was always smiling – it was one of those smiles you hear about that illuminates a room. That was Bill to be sure. In addition to his smile, the other thing that always stood out about Bill was how supportive he was, win, lose or draw. He was truly the most positive person I’ve ever met, and we’re all going to miss him.” “In addition to his smile, the other thing that always stood out about Bill was how supportive he was, win, lose or draw. He was truly the most positive person I’ve ever met, and we’re all going to miss him.” — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) June 17, 2020

Fox initially invested in the franchise in 1966, six years after the team began play.

Our thoughts are with Bill’s friends and family at this time.