Photos: Everyone Loves The Chargers’ New Uniforms

We’ve seen a number of NFL teams update their uniforms, to mixed reactions in recent weeks. The Los Angeles Chargers might be the first full-on home run in the group.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter a new phase with Tom Brady. In the process, they ditched maybe the worst uniforms in the league. The Cleveland Browns also showed off some solid “back to basics” upgrades in their new threads. Not every team is so lucky.

The New England Patriots went with a concept heavily borrowing from their “Color Rush” alternates, which weren’t overly popular to begin with. The Atlanta Falcons new uniforms were widely panned. The 90s “Dirty Bird”-era throwbacks look good but the new jerseys… meh.

These new Chargers threads are a hit, though. Minutes after they were released, and it is hard to find anyone not raving about the group. The Powder Blues have been popular for a long time, and L.A. is leaning into that look heavily, pulling off a combo that both feels fresh and classic at the same time.

the best got better. pic.twitter.com/UTXPM8yYvI — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 21, 2020

Where the CHargers go from here on the field is yet to be seen. The team let Philip Rivers walk this offseason. He is now an Indianapolis Colt.

Entering the year, Tyrod Taylor is penciled in as the QB1 for the Chargers. The team is perhaps the one most heavily connected to free agent Cam Newton, who was let go by the Carolina Panthers earlier this offseason.

However the Chargers choose to handle the quarterback situation heading into this season, they’ll look good once they hit the field to kick off for 2020.

