On Thursday afternoon, the Los Angeles Chargers announced devastating injury news, just a few days after the team’s first game.

The team announced starting center Mike Pouncey suffered a season-ending injury. Pouncey suffered a hip injury which will require season-ending surgery, the team said.

“Mike will undergo surgery on his hip before the end of the month and will miss the 2020 season,” said General Manager Tom Telesco. “On top of being a Pro Bowl talent, he’s the ultimate captain, teammate and competitor. Quite simply, he’s one of the best leaders I’ve ever been around.

“Mike’s played a major role in establishing the culture and standard we now have in our locker room and sets a tremendous example, especially for the younger members of our team. I’m happy he’ll remain around the team throughout the season, and all of us wish Mike a successful procedure and speedy recovery.”

we've placed Mike Pouncey on injured reserve » https://t.co/IGCBW9iCGv pic.twitter.com/9NsiLvXmbD — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) September 17, 2020

Pouncey has been a stalwart on the Chargers offensive line over the past two seasons. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2018, his first season with the team.

The four-time Pro Bowl center will look to get healthy in time for the 2021 season.

Los Angeles opened the 2020 season with a somewhat controversial win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chargers square off against the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET.