Chargers Officially Announce New Wide Receiver Signing

Earlier this week, the Houston Texans released two veteran players, receiver/return man Andre Roberts and defensive lineman Whitney Mercilus.

It didn’t take long for both players to find a new home. The latter inked a deal with the Green Bay Packers, while the former reportedly signed a deal with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Well, on Thursday afternoon, the Chargers made the Andre Roberts signing official. “The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr,” the team said in a statement.

Roberts might be entering his mid-30’s, but he’s still a very productive returner. The 33-year-old is averaging 21.4 yards per run back on 18 kickoff returns so far this season. He has also returned eight punts for 33 yards.

From 2018-20, Roberts made three straight Pro Bowls, the first one with the New York Jets and the next two with the Buffalo Bills. He also earned All-Pro honors in 2018 with New York, when he led the NFL in kickoff return yardage.

Roberts isn’t just a return specialist, though. He also has the chops to play wide receiver to add depth for the Chargers.

He’s caught 262 passes for 3,079 yards and 15 touchdowns during his career.