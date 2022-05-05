Chargers Officially Announce Veteran Free Agent Signing

CARSON, CA - NOVEMBER 18: The national anthem ceremony takes place ahead of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos at StubHub Center on November 18, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Chargers bolstered their defense on Thursday, signing veteran linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

Van Noy, 31, spent last season with the New England Patriots. He appeared in 16 games and made eight starts, compiling 66 tackles, five sacks and one interception, which he returned for a touchdown.

Van Noy signed with Los Angeles after visiting with the team earlier today.

"I'm very excited to get to work," he told fans in a video the Chargers released on Twitter. "I'm ready to get to work with all of the great players we have here and with the coach, Coach [Brandon] Staley. He's amazing."

After being selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Van Noy spent his first two-plus seasons in Motown before being traded to New England.

He finished out the 2016 campaign with the Patriots, helping them win a Super Bowl. Van Noy remained with the team for the next three seasons, starting 43 games.

A two-time Super Bowl champ, Van Noy played for the Miami Dolphins during the 2020 campaign before returning to the Patriots.

Now, he'll aim to help the Chargers reach the postseason for just the third time since 2010. Los Angeles narrowly missed the playoffs last year, finishing 9-8.