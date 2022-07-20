Chargers Optimistic With Derwin James: NFL World Reacts

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 22: Derwin James #33 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts to a broken pass play during the second half of a game against the Baltimore Ravens at StubHub Center on December 22, 2018 in Carson, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Right now, Derwin James is scheduled to be a free agent after the 2022 season, but that could be changing.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported today that the Los Angeles Chargers are "optimistic" they will reach a long-term extension with their star safety, hopefully sooner rather than later.

"Players reporting to camp Tuesday could create urgency. Expectation from some in league is James, a 2023 FA and engine for L.A. defense, will be league’s highest-paid safety," Fowler wrote.

That sounds like music to the ears of many Chargers fans.

After playing in only five games in 2019 and missing the entire 2020 season due to injuries, James returned to start 15 games for the Bolts in 2021.

He recorded 118 tackles, two interceptions, two sacks, five passes defensed and three forced fumbles, finishing third in NFL Comeback Player of the Year voting and earning his second trip to the Pro Bowl.

James was also named first-team All-Pro for the second time in his career and first since his rookie season in 2018.