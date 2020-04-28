Who The Chargers Would’ve Taken If Justin Herbert Wasn’t There

Three quarterbacks went in the first six picks of this year’s NFL Draft, with Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert coming off the board back-to-back at 5 and 6.

The Miami Dolphins grabbed Tagovailoa first, with the Los Angeles Chargers taking Herbert with the following selection. Considering the Chargers did not make any attempt to trade up, it seems logical to think that they preferred Herbert and were confident he’d fall to them.

However, in an interview on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Chargers GM Tom Telesco claimed that wasn’t quite the case. LA was simply content to stay put because they knew they’d getting a quality quarterback, not Herbert specifically.

“We felt great about both guys. Actually we felt great about all three quarterbacks that went in the top six,” Telesco said. “All three are going to be really good players in this league…If you’re going to pick this high and there’s a potential down-the-road franchise quarterback that you like, you have to take him. We were lucky to have the quarterbacks there in this draft that are really good players.”

BREAKING: Tua would have been a member of the @Chargers if the #Dolphins took Herbert at 5 GM Tom Telesco confirms #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/ZEqeqFUmva — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 28, 2020

From a scouting standpoint, we’re not sure about viewing Tagovailoa and Herbert equally. Tagovailoa is clearly the better player right now, with his injury history being the only reason to potentially knock him below the Oregon star.

However, the Chargers obviously trusted their process and are happy with the outcome, for now.

We’ll see over the next few seasons if they made the right call.