Chargers Place 2 Key Players On The COVID-19 List

The Los Angeles Chargers are the latest team to be affected by COVID-19 this season and now could be without two key defensive players for this weekend’s matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Chargers placed defensive end Joey Bosa and defensive tackle Jerry Tillery on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. At this point in time, it’s unclear what circumstances led to them ending up on the list.

Either way, the status of the two players for the rest of the week and for this Sunday night’s game against the Steelers is now in doubt. If Bosa and Tillery are vaccinated, they’ll need to return two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and be asymptomatic in order to be back for this week’s game.

If they are unvaccinated, it’s highly unlikely they’ll be able to suit up against Pittsburgh and could be out well into the following week.

Losing both Bosa and Tillery for the week would be a devastating blow for the Chargers. The two young defensive linemen are among the most talented players at their respective positions in the league.

Bosa currently leads the Chargers in sacks with 5.5 in 9 games. He’s also contributed to 25 tackles and forced three fumbles this season.

Tillery has been the next most disruptive force on LA’s defensive line with 2.5 sacks. The third-year tackle out of Notre Dame has added 13 solo tackles and 16 assists in nine games and eight starts.

The two Chargers players might not be the only notable absences from this weekend’s game between Los Angeles and Pittsburgh. Steelers starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick landed on the team’s COVID-19 list in the past few days and could also miss the Week 11 contest.

Needless to say, the situations with both teams will be ones to watch in the coming days.