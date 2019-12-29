The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Chargers QB Philip Rivers Announces His Plans For 2020

A closeup of Los Angeles Chargers QB Philip RiversFOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - JANUARY 13: Philip Rivers #17 of the Los Angeles Chargers reacts during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff Game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on January 13, 2019 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is set to be a free agent in 2020. He just turned 38 and had one of his more frustrating seasons amidst a 5-11 campaign.

But based on his comments after today’s loss to the Chiefs, Rivers isn’t ready to call it quits – even if the Chargers don’t bring him back.

Speaking to the media, Rivers declared that he would consider playing for another team in 2020. But he also made it clear that retirement is “not really an option.”

Given that he is well-known for having a lot of kids, the reason for retirement not being an option was pretty clear…

Despite going 5-11 in 2019, Rivers still had a season that almost any team needing a starter would be satisfied with. He completed over 65-percent of his passes for over 4,300 yards and over 20 touchdowns.

But Rivers’ mobility has become a major issue. He has been sacked at least 30 times in nine of his last 10 seasons.

In an age where being able to escape pressure is increasingly important for quarterbacks, it’s hard to gauge what kind of market there is for Rivers. Especially if he’s looking to be a starter for another team…

Will Philip Rivers have an NFL team to call home in 2020?


Reader Interactions

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.