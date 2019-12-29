Chargers QB Philip Rivers Announces His Plans For 2020

Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is set to be a free agent in 2020. He just turned 38 and had one of his more frustrating seasons amidst a 5-11 campaign.

But based on his comments after today’s loss to the Chiefs, Rivers isn’t ready to call it quits – even if the Chargers don’t bring him back.

Speaking to the media, Rivers declared that he would consider playing for another team in 2020. But he also made it clear that retirement is “not really an option.”

Philip Rivers said he would consider playing for a team other than the #Chargers. At this point, he said, retirement is not really an option. — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 29, 2019

Given that he is well-known for having a lot of kids, the reason for retirement not being an option was pretty clear…

Too many kids and college is looming around the corner. — Faux Vic Fangio (@FauxVicFangio) December 29, 2019

He has lots of mouths to feed — Raider Azteca (@oakland510) December 29, 2019

Retirement ain’t never a option all them kids he got — No 🧢 (@LadyOComedy) December 29, 2019

Despite going 5-11 in 2019, Rivers still had a season that almost any team needing a starter would be satisfied with. He completed over 65-percent of his passes for over 4,300 yards and over 20 touchdowns.

But Rivers’ mobility has become a major issue. He has been sacked at least 30 times in nine of his last 10 seasons.

In an age where being able to escape pressure is increasingly important for quarterbacks, it’s hard to gauge what kind of market there is for Rivers. Especially if he’s looking to be a starter for another team…

Will Philip Rivers have an NFL team to call home in 2020?