Look: Chargers’ Reaction To Their Schedule Is Going Viral

In honor of the schedule being released for the 2021 NFL season, the Los Angeles Chargers put together one of the best Twitter threads we’ve seen this year.

The official Twitter account for the Chargers didn’t post when each game on its schedule will take place. Instead, the social media team compared their future opponents to fake Pop Tarts flavors.

No, we’re not kidding about this. For anyone wondering what a fake Pop Tarts flavor may sound like, the Chargers compared the Cleveland Browns to “Frosted Baked Beans.”

Arguably the best post that Los Angeles shared was in honor of its matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers decided to post an actual photo of a raven with a pop tart in its mouth.

Check it out:

our 2021 opponents as pop tarts: a thread pic.twitter.com/InhAe5qknY — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) May 12, 2021

The Chargers also had a hilarious Pop Tarts reference for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Since the NFL world knows that Patrick Mahomes loves ketchup, the Chargers posted a picture of a pop tart with ketchup on it. Obviously it doesn’t look very appetizing, but this is a great joke from their social media team.

NFL fans also appreciated the shot that Los Angeles took at the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they changed the brand’s name from Pop Tarts to “Tok Tarts.” Of course, this is a jab at JuJu Smith-Schuster.

If the Chargers don’t come out hot to start the 2021 season, fans of opposing teams might call them out for cracking all these jokes.

For now though, you have to tip your cap to Los Angeles’ social media team.