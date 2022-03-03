Chargers Release Statement On Former Ohio State Star’s Death

The Spun

Two Los Angeles Chargers helmets sitting on the field.

The Chargers mourned the loss of offensive tackle Shane Olivea, who passed away Wednesday night at the age of 40.

Bobby Carpenter, Olivea’s former teammate at Ohio State, announced the news of his friend’s passing.

After he won a national championship with the Buckeyes, the Chargers selected Olivea in the seventh round of the 2004 NFL Draft. He started 57 games over four seasons.

As the team noted in their statement Thursday morning, Olivea started every game at right tackle when LaDainian Tomlinson scored a single-season record 28 rushing touchdowns in 2006.

An addiction to painkillers led the Chargers to release him in 2008. He signed with the New York Giants, but was quickly cut after suffering a back injury.

In 2017, Olivea spoke about his painkiller addiction and expressed a desire to help players avoid a similar path as a college coach.

Roman Oben, who played alongside Olivea in San Diego, sent his prayers to Olivea’s family on Twitter.

Former Chargers center Nick Hardwick also commented on Carpenter’s post to express his condolences.

Our best wishes go out to Olivea’s friends and family.

