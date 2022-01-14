Chargers Reportedly Fire Top Assistant Coach

In what appears to be an attempt to take some of the heat off his back, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has reportedly fired a top assistant coach.
Staley has been put through the wringer since the Chargers’ devastating season-ending loss to the Raiders last Sunday. It’s only fitting he responds by making a staff change or two.
Staley and the Chargers have reportedly fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton.
The #Chargers fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, source said.
It’s safe to say NFL fans are a bit surprised by the staff change in Los Angeles.
“This is very surprising,” one fan said. “The return game improved immensely with the Andre Roberts signing plus better blocking down the stretch. The unit was much better in the final half of the year than it was in the past 3-4 seasons.”
“That’s…a surprise,” another fan added. “Staley gave special teams 80% of each practice and they stunk to start the year. While players developed it was a rough first half. This leads me to believe Swinton was all in on KJ Hill at PR/KR, which makes sense given he had zero competition.”
“Surprised, he and his unit showed improvement during the season, unlike other areas…,” a fan commented.
This might not be the only staff change Staley makes this off-season.
The Chargers must improve and take advantage of Justin Herbert’s greatness. The time is now.