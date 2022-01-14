Chargers Reportedly Fire Top Assistant Coach

In what appears to be an attempt to take some of the heat off his back, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley has reportedly fired a top assistant coach.

Staley has been put through the wringer since the Chargers’ devastating season-ending loss to the Raiders last Sunday. It’s only fitting he responds by making a staff change or two.

Staley and the Chargers have reportedly fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton.

The #Chargers fired special teams coordinator Derius Swinton II, source said. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 14, 2022

It’s safe to say NFL fans are a bit surprised by the staff change in Los Angeles.

“This is very surprising,” one fan said. “The return game improved immensely with the Andre Roberts signing plus better blocking down the stretch. The unit was much better in the final half of the year than it was in the past 3-4 seasons.”