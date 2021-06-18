Chargers Reportedly Sign Former Michigan State Tight End

The Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly signed reserve tight end Matt Seybert, per NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The former Michigan State Spartan is finally getting his shot in the NFL after years of failed attempts dating back to the end of his final collegiate season in 2019. After going undrafted in the 2020 draft, Seybert continued training to achieve his goal over the past year and a half.

In addition to attending Michigan State’s pro day back in March, Seybert also participated in The Spring League’s 2021 season with the Indianapolis Conquerers.

The #Chargers are signing former Spring League TE Matt Seybert, per source. He was in the 2020 Draft out of Michigan State. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 18, 2021

After playing one scholarship season with the University of Buffalo in 2015, Seybert transferred to Michigan State to join the Spartans as a walk-on. His breakout season came during his final year of eligibility in 2019 when logged 26 receptions for 284 yards and three touchdowns — finishing as the team’s third leading receiver.

Seybert isn’t the only TSL product to join the NFL this season. His Conquerers teammate Willie Yarbary is also reportedly signing with the Chargers as a defensive lineman.

If Seybert is able to earn a roster spot through training camp this year, he would be joining a packed tight end depth chart in 2021.

Behind current starter Jared Cook are three other TE options: Donald Parham Jr., Tre McKitty and Stephen Anderson.