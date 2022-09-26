Chargers Reveal Why They Kept Justin Herbert In The Game

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Quarterback Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers passes against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

It was a bit of a surprise to many that the Los Angeles Chargers started Justin Herbert today, considering he's dealing with a painful rib injury.

It was an even bigger shock that LA kept its franchise quarterback in throughout the game, even as the Jacksonville Jaguars pulled away in a 38-10 rout.

Pressed after the game as to why he continued playing Herbert, Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said the third-year pro "wanted to be out there with his teammates."

Love Herbert's moxie and willingness to battle with his guys, but this isn't a good enough explanation on Staley's part.

It's crazy enough that the Chargers played Herbert today considering he fractured cartilage in his ribs during a loss to the Chiefs 10 days ago. They probably should have overruled his desire to play and held him out totally.

They definitely should have pulled him from the game, particularly once things got out of hand. Sometimes the decision has to be taken out of the player's hands for his and the team's benefit., and this was one of those times.