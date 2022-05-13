Chargers' Schedule Release Video Going Viral: Fans React

CARSON, CA - DECEMBER 31: A general view of StubHub Center prior to the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders at StubHub Center on December 31, 2017 in Carson, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Every NFL team tried its hand at a creative schedule reveal video, but the Los Angeles Chargers had by far the best one.

The Chargers went with an anime theme, and it did not disappoint. The subtle references to each team on the schedule are incredible.

We've got an anime Jaguar dressed as Urban Meyer in his infamous bar video, the Broncos' stadium on fire, a lawyer reference for Deshaun Watson and the Browns, a 28-3 mention for the Falcons and much, much more.

The Chargers' social media team already had a tremendous reputation, and this video only enhanced it.

On Twitter, fans and media members alike are signing its praises.

The NFL's schedule release is a drawn out and cumbersome process, but seeing creativity like this makes it all worth it.

Salute, Chargers social media.