Chargers Sign DE Joey Bosa To Record-Breaking Contract Extension

On Tuesday afternoon, Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa reported to camp just minutes before the deadline.

Rumors grew over the past few weeks, suggesting Bosa would hold out until he received a new contract from the team. He put those rumors to bed by reporting to camp this afternoon.

Just a few hours later, the Chargers rewarded Bosa with a new contract. The former Ohio State star is now the highest-paid defensive end in the history of the National Football League.

According to a report from Adam Schefter, Bosa signed a five-year, $135 million contract extension. The deal includes $78 million fully guaranteed at signing and $102 guaranteed overall.

Here’s the report from Schefter.

Chargers and DE Joey Bosa reached agreement on a 5-year, $135 million extension that ties him to LA the next six years, league sources tell ESPN. He had $78M fully guaranteed at signing and $102M guaranteed – a new NFL defensive record. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2020

Just over a week ago, the Cleveland Browns signed former No. 1 overall pick Myles Garrett to a record-breaking deal.

That record stood for just a few days until the Chargers decided to break the bank for the elder Bosa brother. He held out before his rookie season, a decision that netted him a sizable deal.

Clearly Los Angeles didn’t want to have that happen again and decided to act swiftly.

Bosa has battled injuries during his four years with the Chargers. However, when he’s on the field, he’s proved to be one of the best defensive ends in the game.

During the 2019 season, Bosa played in all 16 games and he recorded 11.5 sacks.