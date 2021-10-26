The Chargers Have Signed A Recently-Released Veteran Kicker

The Los Angeles Chargers are making a change at kicker, bringing in a recently-released eight-year veteran to replace Tristian Vizcaino.

LA announced this evening that they have released Vizcaino and signed Dustin Hopkins, who along with Elliott Fry was one of two kickers to workout for the team today.

Hopkins was released by the Washington Football Team last week after six-plus seasons. In six games this fall, Hopkins made 10-of-12 extra points and 12-of-14 field goals.

For his career, Hopkins has 163-of-194 field goals and 179-of-190 extra points.

Hopkins will replace Vizcaino, who struggled mightily in six games this season. The University of Washington product made 6-of-7 field goal attempts but connected on only 10-of-15 extra points.

Hopkins’ Chargers debut will come this Sunday against the New England Patriots.