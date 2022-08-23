Chargers Star CB Could Miss Start Of Season After Ankle Surgery

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: A general view of the field before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium on October 04, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Chargers may have to start the season without star cornerback J.C. Jackson.

On Tuesday, the Chargers announced that Jackson underwent ankle surgery. He'll be out for two to four weeks.

Jackson, 26, spent the first four seasons of his career with the New England Patriots. During that span, he had 158 combined tackles, 53 pass deflections and 25 interceptions.

In March, the Chargers signed Jackson to a five-year, $82.5 million contract. The hope is that he'll fortify a secondary that already features Derwin James.

If Jackson has to miss a game or two to start the regular season, Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. will need to step up at cornerback.

The Chargers will most likely provide an additional update on Jackson in the coming weeks.

For now, Jackson's status for Week 1 is up in the air.