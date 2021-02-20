Chargers TE Hunter Henry Needs 1 Thing In Free Agency

This past season, Hunter Henry played on the franchise tag. Fast forward a year later, and the 26-year-old tight end is hoping to cash in during free agency.

Henry missed two games during the 2020 season, but he still finished with 60 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

So what is Henry going to prioritize in free agency this year? He revealed that he wants to play for a team that has a great quarterback.

“I want to play somewhere there’s a good quarterback,” Henry said, via NFL.com. “That’s huge for our position. It makes things a lot easier … Playing with a good quarterback always makes things better. You gotta look at both. You gotta look at some of the financial stuff, but not dive too deep into it that you go chasing it because I also want to play with a good quarterback.” Chargers TE Hunter Henry on impending free agency: "I want to play somewhere there's a good quarterback"https://t.co/EN19U80WXx pic.twitter.com/a0YmaP7HL8 — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 20, 2021 If this is truly Henry’s top priority, he won’t have to go very far. The Los Angeles Chargers have an emerging star under center in Herbert, who was named the Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had 4,336 passing yards and 31 touchdowns in his first NFL season. Prior to the 2020 season, Henry was catching passes from Philip Rivers. It’s safe to say he knows what it’s like to play alongside an elite quarterback. Henry should have a strong market if he chooses to leave Los Angeles, as he’s just entering the prime years of his career.