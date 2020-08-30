Chargers Star Reportedly Left Practice With Injury Today

The Los Angeles Chargers’ defense might have taken a big hit today.

According to multiple reports, Chargers standout defensive back Derwin James left practice with a hamstring injury. At this time, it’s unclear how severe the injury is.

James, 24, is coming off two strong seasons. He was a Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2018 and rebounded from an early injury in 2019, playing well at the end of last season.

Unfortunately, James might have been bit by the injury bug again.

“Chargers’ S Derwin James walked off today’s practice field and into the medical tent after straining his hamstring, per source. Too early to tell if injury is significant,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported.

James is one of the NFL’s best defensive players when healthy. Staying healthy is the issue, though. He battled injuries during his time at Florida State and the same has been true in the NFL.

“Nooooo not another Derwin injury,” ESPN NFL analyst Field Yates tweeted.

James reportedly came up limping after a play during a team scrimmage. He was reportedly very angry as he made his way off the field.

Hopefully, the injury is nothing severe and James will be back on the field soon.

The Chargers are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sept. 13 against Cincinnati.