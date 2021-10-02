Chargers Suffer Brutal Injury At Practice On Saturday

Just two days before their Week 4 matchup, the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a devastating blow to their defense.

During this Saturday’s practice session, Chargers linebacker Kenneth Murray went down with a leg injury. Daniel Popper of The Athletic was first to break the news.

“Chargers LB Kenneth Murray went down grabbing at his lower left leg during the open period of practice,” Popper said. “Trainers rushed over. He was down for several mins before being carted off the field.”

This situation is still developing, so we’re not sure about the full extent of Murray’s injury. However, the fact that he was carted off the field is a bad sign.

Murray, a former first-round pick from Oklahoma, has been very active through the first three weeks of the 2021 season.

In three games, Murray has 19 tackles for the Chargers. As a rookie, he had 107 total tackles, five tackles for loss, three passes defended and a sack.

While it’s way too early to say if Murray will miss the rest of the season, it seems like a safe bet to say he’ll miss Monday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

If Murray is indeed out for Week 4, the Chargers will need Nick Niemann and Kyzir White to step up at linebacker.