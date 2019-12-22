Chargers Forced To Call Embarrassing Timeout At Home

Every time they play at “home”, the Los Angeles Chargers find visiting fans outnumbering their own. The NFL’s decision to move the franchise to LA has not resulted in strong fan support at games.

Today, the Chargers are facing the Oakland Raiders at Dignity Health Sports Park. Raiders fans travel well anywhere, let alone within the state of California to a place where the franchise used to be located.

There is a heavy silver-and-black presence in the stands, and the Chargers are feeling it. More accurately, they are hearing it.

On a crucial fourth down play in the second half, Los Angeles quarterback Philip Rivers had to call timeout because it was too loud.

Chargers just had to call a timeout before a fourth-and-2 because the home crowd, almost all wearing black and silver, was making too much noise. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) December 22, 2019

If you are ever in this scenario as the home team, it is a brutally bad sign.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Raiders lead the Chargers 24-14. Derek Carr has hit on 26-of-30 passes for 291 yards and a touchdown.

Considering this is the Chargers’ final home game of the season, they probably can’t wait to get on the road next weekend.