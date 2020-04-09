Colin Cowherd: There’s 1 Player The Chargers Can’t Pass On

Colin Cowherd offered up some draft advice for one of the local teams today, saying the Los Angeles Chargers can’t afford to pass on Oregon’s Justin Herbert.

Los Angeles holds the No. 6 pick in this year’s draft. Many expect them the Chargers will take a quarterback, considering they let Philip Rivers walk in free agency and currently have veteran Tyrod Taylor as their QB1.

In Cowherd’s hypothetical draft scenario, both Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa are off the board by the time the Chargers pick. That leaves Herbert as the top quarterback on the board.

In a segment highlighting Herbert’s pluses and minuses, Cowherd thinks the dual-threat former Duck’s positives outweigh any warts.

“There’s no way if I’m the Chargers and I need a quarterback and he’s there and Tua and Burrow are taken, there’s no way I can pass on him,” Cowherd said. “I get he’s not great off-script. I believe his weaknesses can be altered & his strengths can’t be taught. You cannot be taught to have his arm.”

Herbert is a polarizing prospect in this year’s QB class. His upside is apparent, and his positive plays are impressive. However, his floor is lower than Burrow’s or Tua’s.

The 2020 NFL Draft will be held April 23-25.