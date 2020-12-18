Colin Cowherd Has Odd Comparison For Chargers QB Justin Herbert

The NFL world was captivated by Justin Herbert’s performance on Thursday night, as the rookie quarterback carried the Los Angeles Chargers to a win over the Las Vegas Raiders. There are plenty of comments to make about the Oregon product, but none are weirder than what Colin Cowherd said this afternoon.

Cowherd has been a fan of Herbert for the entire season, applauding the rookie’s ability to make things look so easy at the highest level. While discussing Herbert’s performance from last night, Cowherd compared the first-round pick to an NBA legend.

Believe it or not, Cowherd thinks Herbert has a Charles Barkley feel to him. It’s a bizarre comparison to make, but Cowherd did a decent job of explaining himself

“Points came so easy for Charles Barkley. He can score out, he can score in, he can score in transition, and he could dribble for a big guy,” Cowherd said. “That reminds me of Justin Herbert. He’s big, he’s strong and can run. It shouldn’t look this easy for a rookie with no preseason.”

Comparing a young quarterback like Herbert to Barkley is extremely odd, but Colin Cowherd obviously meant it as a compliment.

Herbert certainly deserves praise after Thursday night’s performance, as he finished the game with 314 passing yards and three total touchdowns. He also tied an NFL record for most touchdown passes thrown in a season by a rookie quarterback.

Next up for Herbert and the Chargers is a rematch with the Denver Broncos. We’ll see if he can officially break the rookie record for most touchdown passes in that game.

