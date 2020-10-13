Colin Cowherd Reacts To What He’s Seen From Justin Herbert

On Monday night, the New Orleans Saints outlasted the Los Angeles Chargers in overtime thanks to a few errors from the Chargers’ special teams.

Despite losing 30-27, the Chargers have to feel great about the future of their franchise. Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert out-dueled Drew Brees, throwing for over 260 yards and four touchdowns.

Although he’s yet to find his first win, the former No. 6 overall pick showed he has what it takes to compete at the highest level. FOX Sports host Colin Cowherd thinks Herbert can be special, but he has serious reservations about the Chargers coaching staff.

“This kid’s a rockstar. But this organization, historically, has gone cheap. Is Anthony Lynn the coach? Is Anthony Lynn good enough? He wasn’t last night,” Cowherd said.

Justin Herbert is the next star QB in the NFL. Can the Chargers make it work? @ColinCowherd explains: pic.twitter.com/Mi5zKDCRyY — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 13, 2020

Los Angeles opened the season with Tyrod Taylor as the starting quarterback. He led he Chargers to a win in the season-opener before doctors punctured his lung while trying to administer a painkiller.

That thrust Herbert into the starting role, a role he won with his stellar play. In four games, the rookie quarterback has thrown for 1,195 yards and nine touchdowns to just three interceptions. He’s also added 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

The young quarterback looks like a star in the making, but Cowherd is worried the Chargers could mess up his future.

Next up for Herbert and the Chargers is a battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars.