Colin Cowherd Says 1 NFL Team Is The Most “Cursed”

FS1’s Colin Cowherd was perplexed by the Los Angeles Chargers’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers did more than enough to take down the Cowboys this past weekend. But they made too many costly errors when it mattered most, and the refs certainly didn’t help them out at all.

There was even a point in the game which Herbert clearly got rid of the ball for an incomplete pass while getting tackled. Refs saw otherwise and ruled Herbert down for a sack.

Are the Chargers cursed? Cowherd thinks so. They should not have lost to the Cowboys on Sunday, but here we are.

“There is no franchise in the NFL as cursed as the Chargers. I’m not sure if Dallas won. The Chargers lost.”

The reality is good teams find a way to overcome mistakes, whether they be self-inflicted wounds or referee mistakes.

The Chargers have what it takes to compete for a playoff spot. It’s not a matter of talent. Justin Herbert is probably one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. But until the Chargers find a way to get out of their own way, they’re going to be a laughingstock in the NFL.

The Chargers are now 1-1 on the season. We’ll learn a ton about this football team next Sunday when they take on the juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs.